Transfer news: Overmars turns down role at Magpies
- Published
Ajax director of football Marc Overmars has turned down the chance to join Newcastle. (Athletic, subscription required), external
Newcastle and Watford are keen on taking Manchester United and England defender Phil Jones on loan, with a host of Championship clubs also interested in the 29-year-old. (Sun), external
The Magpies also want to sign Lazio and Albania goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha, 26, when the winter window opens. (Sun), external
Meanwhile, former Chelsea technical director and ex-Nigeria international Michael Emenalo has emerged as the leading contender to become Newcastle United's new director of football. (Telegraph, subscription required), external