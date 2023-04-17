Arsenal fan Charlene White is confident the Gunners "can go out there and get a result" against Manchester City next week, despite a disappointing result in Sunday's "must-win" game against West Ham.

She told BBC Radio 5 Live that the nerves are creeping in before Mikel Arteta takes his side to Etihad Stadium on 26 April in a clash between the Premier League's top two.

Reflecting on Sunday's 2-2 draw with West Ham, she said: "I’m absolutely gutted. Yesterday was a must-win game for us.

"We needed those three points and we started so well, so bright. We managed to get those two early goals so to then leave with just a point is so disappointing. It feels like a loss rather than a draw.

"We got too complacent. We played with so much intensity, played really good football, got the goals and it’s almost as though we switched off. We got too comfortable and allowed West Ham to get into the game and weren’t able to get the levels back."

Looking ahead to next facing City, she added: "The nerves are starting to creep in slowly I’ll be completely honest.

"On the other hand I still very much have a lot of faith and belief in the team. We’ve come this far, we’ve shown that we have got character, that we can fight. Now is the crucial part of the season where we really need to push and keep fighting.

"The Etihad is going to be a very difficult game but we need to make sure we are well prepared. I do feel we can go out there and get a result. We can’t be having any of these complacency moments, we need to stay switched on throughout and really be at our highest level.

"We’ve got an OK run of games left to play so we just need to be at our best."