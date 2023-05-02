C﻿raig Beazley, UTCIAD, external

Bournemouth have come up with two good performances when they really have needed them, with the 4-1 win over Leeds United following the 1-0 victory down the M27 at Southampton - a result which made the prospect of the Cherries being in a higher division than our south coast rivals for the first time even more likely.

Both games had a lot riding on them. Had we lost both, we would have been right in the relegation mix.

But one thing Gary O’Neil and this Bournemouth side deserve is credit for getting results when we really needed them. Other times included the wins at Wolves and Leicester City - and it's our results against those teams around us recently which have helped us climb to safety.

On Saturday, we face another side we are next to in the table - but we probably didn't expect that to be Chelsea. Last time we were in the Premier League, we seemed to be the west London club's Achilles heel. We have had some outstanding results against them over the years, and the Blues are in a transition period - so can we do that again?

The question is no longer: are we safe? The question now is: how many points will we get? We will be playing Premier League football next season and that’s a massive credit to O'Neil after he took over at such a low point.

Does the boss now rotate and give fringe players a chance to show him what they can do, or stick with the side who have got us to this position and end on a real high? I think it will be a combination of both.

O'Neil is definitely the right man to lead us into next season and he has silenced his critics. Most fans are delighted for him.