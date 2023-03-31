Sutton's prediction: 3-1

Manchester City cannot afford to slip up here and lose any more ground in the title race. This is a must-win game for them.

Liverpool will play on the front foot and try to take the game to City and I am sure they will cause them some problems, but I still worry about the Reds at the other end.

Their high defensive line has been found out plenty of times this season and they are so inconsistent that I just don't trust them to hold out. I fancy City strongly in this one.

Tommy's prediction: 2-0

City are going to win this one but I am not sure if they are going to retain their title - I think the Champions League is where it's at for them this season. I have been doubting Arsenal recently but I have been doubting them all year, and they are still there at the top.

