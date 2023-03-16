Beale on Morelos future, Old Firm quality gap & Tillman fitness
Kenny MacIntyre, BBC Sport Scotland
Michael Beale has been speaking to the media before Rangers face Motherwell in the Scottish Premiership this weekend.
Here are the key lines from the Ibrox boss:
Beale has spoken with Alfredo Morelos and insists there is “no truth” in reports he has signed a pre-contract with Sevilla, but wouldn't say whether the striker will be at Ibrox next term, adding: "We will sit down and discuss his situation later in the season."
Morelos has been “fantastic” for Beale since he took charge in December: “There have been no issues whatsoever and I think people sometimes try to force this”.
Reports that Scott Arfield has been offered a contract are not true.
Rangers have a “lot of options” this summer and Beale has “almost two jobs” on his hands with improving the team now and planning for next season.
Rangers must “show better” in Old Firm games after being paired with Celtic in the Scottish Cup semis, but Beale says the last two derbies have shown there is not a big quality gap.
Malik Tillman is available after missing the last three games due to injury. Ridvan Yilmaz is fit and available for Fir Park where Rangers could change their shape.