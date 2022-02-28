Ben, Gary, Wraggy and Mike, Talking Shutt, external

I think if you had said when you woke up on Saturday morning that in 48 hours Marcelo Bielsa wouldn’t be here anymore, you wouldn’t have believed it.

In the football world, things can happen quickly and three goals in 30 minutes was too quick. It’s been a tough week and ultimately it seems an inability to stop shipping goals will be the downfall of the guy that brought us everything we have wanted since 2004.

The writing was on the wall. And not long after full-time it was all over the press too.

Not only did he bring us the Premier League but he brought back a love of football, lessons in humility and many moments that will be cherished forever. Marcelo will always be a Leeds legend, not just Leeds United but in the city of Leeds and the hearts of the people that have any connection.

In times of the celebrity football manager, he was just this normal guy who lived in a nearby Yorkshire village and embraced village life. He ate in the local restaurants, shopped in the local shops and drank in the local coffee shop.

He fell in love with Leeds and Yorkshire and we fell in love with him. All we can do now is say thank you.

So thank you, Marcelo.