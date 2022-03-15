Norman Riley, True Faith NUFC fanzine and podcast, external

It’s been a busy week for Newcastle since last Tuesday with the middle two games of four consecutive away matches having been played.

The first, last Thursday away at Southampton, saw United pick up an excellent three points. Ralph Hasenhuttl had made it clear he wasn’t best pleased Newcastle’s new signings were able to play in the rearranged fixture.

The fact that two of those signings, Chris Wood and Bruno Guimaraes, scored both goals must have irked the Saints gaffer ever so slightly. The Brazilian scored a truly sensational goal on his first start. A back-heeled volley that made one of the most raucous away ends of the season even more chaotically beautiful than it had been up to that point!

Another window signing, Dan Burn, was imperious and it was a challenge on the tower of power that had fans rightly furious at Stamford Bridge. Kai Havertz elbowed the centre-back in the side of the head and inexplicably the referee let him stay on the pitch.

Newcastle were then denied a clear penalty as Jacob Murphy first had his momentum stopped by a shirt pull and then had Trevoh Chalobah clearly foul him. Rather than give the penalty, a corner was given despite the fact that Murphy was the one who knocked the ball out. Because he was kicked by Chalobah! Definitely one of those games that makes you question the purpose of VAR.

Of course, Havertz then got the only goal of the game. The players looked devastated and rightly so. However, although the incredible nine-game unbeaten run is over, fans are, like the manager, still hugely confident heading to a poor Everton side this Thursday. To go to Chelsea and come away feeling you didn’t deserve to lose is a clear sign of just how far this team has come. HOWAY THE LADS.