Chelsea are focused on signing France defender Jules Kounde from Sevilla after being told that Paris St-Germain will not sell Brazil centre-back Marquinhos. (Fabrizio Romano), external

Leicester midfielder Youri Tielemans has been urged to snub moves to Liverpool and Manchester United in favour of a switch to Stamford Bridge by former United and Brazil midfielder Kleberson. (Express), external

Former Chelsea defender Glen Johnson says the Blues should sign Declan Rice from West Ham to replace their 30-year-old Italy international Jorginho in midfield. (Mail), external

Chelsea, along with Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal and Newcastle, are monitoring Kalvin Phillips' contract situation at Leeds. The 26-year-old midfielder's present deal is due to end in 2024. (90min), external

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund are the latest clubs keeping tabs on Chelsea forward Armando Broja, who is on a season-long loan at Southampton. (Sun), external

