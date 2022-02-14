Emma Sanders, BBC Sport

The pressure was on Everton to deliver after a dreadful run of form - and Frank Lampard's side showed intensity from the first minute.

The hosts were well on top in the early stages too, with the Goodison crowd in fine voice as Leeds were put under pressure.

Seamus Coleman's passionate celebration - a roar towards the home fans, a badge clutch and a kiss for Richarlison on the cheek - showed how much it meant for the captain to put his side in the lead.

Leeds carried a threat in patches - Rodrigo's stunning efforts hitting the crossbar twice, while Jack Harrison struck wide and Daniel James was almost played in behind on one or two occasions.

With Manchester United, Liverpool and Tottenham coming up in their next three fixtures, Marcelo Bielsa will also hope the injury to Stuart Dallas is not serious as he limped off after just seven minutes.

But in the end, Everton were good value for their victory - a first in the Premier League under new boss Lampard and a first in 2022.