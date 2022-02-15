Tuesday talking point: All hail Howe's Toon transformation

Norman Riley, True Faith podcast, external

The performance against Aston Villa had everything a fan wants to see in their team – organisation, desire, graft and togetherness.

The job that Eddie Howe and his staff have done in such a short space of time, taking an unfit group of demoralised players and changing them into an energetic, confident, hard side, cannot be praised enough.

United stopped Villa playing, quite simply. The space that players such as Emi Buendia, Philippe Coutinho, John McGinn and Jacob Ramsey need to be effective was closed down. Tackles were hard, second balls were won and almost all Villa breaks forward were stopped before they even started.

Losing both full-backs either side of half-time was a huge blow and the news that Kieran Trippier’s injury is quite serious is worrying.

His leadership, experience, ability and goalscoring prowess (!) are irreplaceable. However, when Javi Manquillo and Trippier went off and Villa started getting more joy out wide, Dan Burn and Fabian Schar stepped up and let nothing trouble Martin Dubravka.

The midfield three of Joe Willock, Jonjo Shelvey and Joelinton are playing so well that Bruno Guimaraes cannot yet get a start.

West Ham away this weekend is a huge test with David Moyes’ boys pushing for a top-four spot. However, the belief we have in Howe and those players right now is so strong that many of us will be heading to London Stadium confident we can get a result.

What a transformation!