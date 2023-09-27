We asked for your views on Kilmarnock’s 2-1 defeat at home to Hearts in the Viaplay Cup last eight.

Here’s what some of you said:

George: It’s the same old story, losing too many goals at the death of a game is costing us big time. The subs are being made too late and can’t change the game. It’s Derek McInnes’ team now and I do not see any difference. The manager has a lot answer for.

Robert: Neither team played much football in the first half, with the only bit of class coming at Hearts' goal. I thought we were terrific in the second half, we very much deserved the equaliser and with a bit more composure and a little bit of luck we would have won. Some say we should have made changes earlier but I’m not sure it makes sense to change when you are on top.

Jim: Time is running out for the manager. I’m fed up hearing how good we were. We need to get real, we can’t win games, how is that good? Why did we take a defender off and replace him with another defender? Why was another forward not brought on to give us more support up front? This all points to a manager who has lost his confidence.

Thomas: It’s the same old story, losing goals in the 90th minute. Will we ever learn? It happens all too often. Something is basically wrong - fitness, tactics, poor defending or something else? Unless it’s fixed, our season will be another disappointment. The Old Firm victories mean nothing now, there is an urgent rethink needed.