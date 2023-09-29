Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou and Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp have heaped praise on one another in their pre-match press conferences ahead of the two clubs meeting on Saturday evening.

Klopp called Postecoglou - who admitted he used to Liverpool posters on his wall as a child - a "top bloke" who is doing "extremely well".

The Australian responded: "They (Liverpool) probably bring something different from any other team in the league in the way they play and the manner they go about things.

"It'll be a really good test for us to try to impose our football on a team that's fairly unique in the way they play the game.

"Jurgen is an outstanding manager, he's one of the managers I think it's fair to say who has made an impact on the competition, not just his club.

"Because when he came in, with the way Liverpool went about things, he challenged quite a few of the conventions about the Premier League and introduced a new style of play that others have followed. It's a great test for where we are at the moment in terms of our development."

Despite his Reds' supporting past, Postecoglou jokingly dismissed any notion of it's significance before Saturday's match.

"I used to have Liverpool posters," he confessed.

"But things change. I used to love Happy Days too - I don’t have posters of the The Fonz any more either."

Get all the latest Liverpool news and updates sent straight to your device