To celebrate the Premier League's 30th anniversary, we asked you for your favourite Arsenal kit from this era.

Here are some of your standout shirts:

Rob: The 2007-08 hooped shirt is an absolute classic.

Dominic: It has to be the strip from the final season at Highbury - cranberry, I believe. A classy and stylish way to mark the end of an era. You wouldn’t expect anything else of Arsenal.

Johnny: Best kit has to be the original banana kit... Wright banging in goals in that is iconic.

Lucy: The bruised banana away kit from 1993. Even now, almost 30 years later, when you see it you think of Arsenal - and we also won the FA Cup and League Cup double that year, so good memories.