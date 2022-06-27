'When you see it you think of Arsenal' - your favourite Gunners kits

Ian Wright scores for Arsenal in 1993Getty Images

To celebrate the Premier League's 30th anniversary, we asked you for your favourite Arsenal kit from this era.

Here are some of your standout shirts:

Rob: The 2007-08 hooped shirt is an absolute classic.

Dominic: It has to be the strip from the final season at Highbury - cranberry, I believe. A classy and stylish way to mark the end of an era. You wouldn’t expect anything else of Arsenal.

Johnny: Best kit has to be the original banana kit... Wright banging in goals in that is iconic.

Lucy: The bruised banana away kit from 1993. Even now, almost 30 years later, when you see it you think of Arsenal - and we also won the FA Cup and League Cup double that year, so good memories.