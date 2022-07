Liverpool fans will surely be smiling pretty broadly this evening.

After months of speculation - and then the departure of Sadio Mane to Bayern Munich - Mohamed Salah has finally put pen to paper on a new long-term contract at Anfield.

So how are you feeling to be keeping your star man? After losing Mane, how important was it that Salah stayed? And what will this mean for your prospects in 2022-23?

Have your say here