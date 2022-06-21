Lafferty key to Killie survival hopes

Having shunned his usual summer move to commit to Kilmarnock, is Kyle Lafferty the man to keep the club in the Scottish Premiership next season?

The nomadic striker cemented his Rugby Park hero status by netting eight goals in 14 league outings following his arrival in January to help Derek McInnes' men win the Championship.

Lafferty, who then extended his deal by a year and has earned a Northern Ireland recall into the bargain, now sets his sights on achieving a survival mission he fall agonisingly short of last year.

Lafferty joined Kilmarnock in February 2021 and his remarkable scoring spree boosted their hopes of beating the drop. Ultimately, though, his 13 goals in 13 games proved in vain as Killie lost the play-off final to Dundee and were relegated from the top flight for the first time in 28 years.

Now 34, Lafferty is still capable of performing at the top level - his sublime overhead kick winner against Dunfermline in February showed his instincts remain sharp - and his talent and experience will be key as McInnes' men look to ensure they're back to stay.