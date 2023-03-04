Rangers 3-1 Kilmarnock: Analysis

Nick McPheat, BBC Scotland

It is broken record stuff, but for Kilmarnock - and any non-Old Firm side - they will not be judged on trips to Ibrox and Celtic Park.

Derek McInnes' men can be judged, however, on the fact they have only picked up two points from a possible 45 on the road, which is simply not good enough.

The Ayrshire side's soft touch in defence will also be of concern. The opening goal, which saw Rangers have four shots on goal inside the Kilmarnock box in one phase of play, was evidence of that.

McInnes will take comfort in his players' second-half display, though. They showed far more attacking threat and looked more organised, although a lot of that was down to the dip in Rangers' showing.