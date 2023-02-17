'He has done brilliantly' - Kennedy backs Robson as Dons contender

Tyrone Smith, BBC Sport Scotland

Aberdeen winger Matty Kennedy says Barry Robson should be considered for the manager's job on a permanent basis.

Robson has led an interim management team who have overseen a 3-1 defeat at St Mirren and 3-1 win over Motherwell since the Dons parted company with Jim Goodwin at the end of last month.

In a statement issued earlier this week, chairman Dave Cormack said it was important the club take their time in the search for Goodwin's successor.

"Obviously that is not for me to decide, but I think it would be wrong not to look at Barry for the job, I think he has done brilliantly since he came in," said Kennedy.

"On the training pitch day in, day out, Barry has been absolutely brilliant. Everybody around the place loves Barry and has for years.

"He does a brilliant job for this football club, I don’t see why not.

"I think the boys are surprised at how good a coach Barry is. All the new boys haven’t worked under him before.

"So there is no uncertainty at all, everything is positive, and everyone is feeling very good and enjoying working under Barry."