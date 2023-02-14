A﻿lex Turk, Stretford Paddock, external

Valentine's Day will mean little if you're rocking the single lifestyle like me. But don't fret... Erik ten Hag is giving us something to love again.

Last season epitomised sadness. Relentless turmoil behind the scenes left a squad in disarray, with too many players holding out until the summer like the rest of us.

United failed to show up every week to the point where it felt like being spat in the face every time you paid the money and took the time to support one of the world's best-paid squads.

It just felt... numb - a bigger tragedy than Romeo and Juliet when this is your life. But just nine months into his reign, Ten Hag has harvested love again.

The Dutchman has made a conscious effort with the players he's recruited to revamp the dressing-room culture.

He has also worked wonders on Marcus Rashford, making him the face of the team he once promised to be. It looks like he loves playing football again.

You get a sense his players would already run through a brick wall for the club. That's relatable and, as a football fan, regardless of results, that's the most important thing.