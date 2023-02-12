'We need a manager that has guts': Your views

We asked for your thoughts on Steven Hammell's sacking as Motherwell manager and here's what you had to say:

David: We need a manager that has guts and determination to take charge. Someone who wouldn't be afraid to boot backsides. After all, the players have got to take some responsibility.

Colin: I didn’t think Hammell was the correct appointment at the time because of the poor performances and set of players left by Alexander, thought he was too inexperienced. I feel bad for him, but the players are shocking.

Graham: Thanks Stevie for what you tried to do for your club, we appreciate it. You will still be a Motherwell legend as a player no doubt about that. Let’s move on Motherwell, look forward and consider Kevin Thomson for the position. Still a young manager but proved himself with Kelty Hearts.