Manchester United scored just 22 league goals away from home this season. The Red Devils have only managed fewer on the road across the entirety of a Premier League campaign in 2014-15 (21).

Bournemouth have conceded 70 goals in the Premier League this term, with only Leeds (71) shipping more across the competition. In fact, it is the joint-most that the Cherries have ever conceded in a top-flight season (also 70 in 2018-19).