Key stats: De Gea joins Schmeichel as Cherries concede again
- Published
Manchester United scored just 22 league goals away from home this season. The Red Devils have only managed fewer on the road across the entirety of a Premier League campaign in 2014-15 (21).
Bournemouth have conceded 70 goals in the Premier League this term, with only Leeds (71) shipping more across the competition. In fact, it is the joint-most that the Cherries have ever conceded in a top-flight season (also 70 in 2018-19).
With 17 clean sheets, David de Gea has won the Golden Glove for the second time, previously doing so in 2017-18. He's the second Manchester United keeper to keep the most clean sheets across a single Premier League campaign more than once, after Peter Schmeichel (1994-95, 1995-96 and 1997-98).