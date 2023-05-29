Your thoughts on Sunday and the season

We asked for your views on Brentford's win over Manchester City on Sunday and their season overall.

Here are some of your comments:

Mark: Classic Bees performance, never stop trying and getting the breakthrough goal late in the game. Not the strongest City team but a well deserved win and a fitting end to a great season.

Ian: What a season for Brentford! So, so proud of the whole club, from tea lady to the owner and all the supporters. Thomas Frank is an astute tactician he got Sunday's game plan spot on. Manchester City may have rested some of their stars, but any team can only play what is put against them! Brentford deserved all their rewards during the season.

Theo: What a special way to top off a brilliant season. And the only team to do the double over the champions and best team in the world right now is an unbelievable feat, especially for just a bus stop in Hounslow.

Brian: What a fantastic team and manager performance. Being a life long supporter it is brilliant to see them enjoy their football . Well done and please keep it up.