Tottenham, Arsenal and Newcastle are all interested in 26-year-old Brazil forward Raphinha, who Barcelona may be willing to offload to free up finances to re-sign Argentina forward Lionel Messi, 35, from Paris St-Germain. (AS - in Spanish), external

Manchester United want to sign Harry Kane, but will walk away and pursue other options rather than get involved in a lengthy battle over transfer fees with Spurs. (Star), external

