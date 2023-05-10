Simon Stone, BBC Sport

The atmosphere around last season’s Europa League games against Sevilla and Lyon were the stuff of folklore.

It is fair to say the Europa Conference League has not had quite the same impact at the London Stadium, but I anticipate that will change tomorrow.

The semi-final with AZ Alkmaar is sold out and, after Sunday’s victory against Manchester United virtually assured West Ham’s Premier League status, there is no trepidation around the game either.

As a result, manager David Moyes can pick his strongest XI as West Ham look to take another step closer to their first trophy since 1980.

The anticipation is building.

What West Ham must do is make a better start than they did against Eintracht Frankfurt 12 months ago, when they conceded in the first minute.