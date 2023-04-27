Arsenal, Tottenham and Newcastle are all interested in 26-year-old Brazil forward Raphinha, who Barcelona may be willing to offload to free up finances to re-sign Argentina forward Lionel Messi from Paris St-Germain. (AS - in Spanish), external

Aston Villa are interested in Emile Smith Rowe, who is "disappointed" with his lack of first-team opportunities at the Gunners. (Football 365), external

Meanwhile, Brighton are confident they will be able to agree an improved contract with 25-year-old Japan midfielder Kaoru Mitoma, who has been linked with the Gunners. (Football Insider), external

