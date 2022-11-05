Fulham boss Marco Silva, speaking to BBC Sport: "It was cruel for us. Hard to take. Everyone is down now in the dressing room but it shows our commitment and our ambition to come here and embrace this great challenge against City. It is tough but just has to make us more mature and grow.

"They started better than us, I like to see our team start better on the ball. Off the ball we have to do better, to be a bit more brave and play with more confidence as well because we have the quality to do that.

"We equalised and after their red card the game was more balanced. They didn't create much apart from a set piece. The second half the plan was to be even more brave on the ball and improve our final decision-making.

"Of course it was for us tough. We just had one attacking player on the bench and when you don't have attacking players to refresh at the Etihad to keep pressing them. With different solutions on the bench the game could have been completely different in the second half."