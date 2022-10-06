Gerrard on Cash, missed opportunities, and Forest
Steven Gerrard has been speaking to the media before Saturday's game against Nottingham Forest.
Here is what the Aston Villa boss had to say:
He confirmed Matty Cash is available, Ludwig Augustinsson will be out for about three weeks, while Lucas Digne's injury is "a complicated one that’s going to rumble on for a few more weeks before we can assess it".
The draw at Elland Road "was a missed opportunity to take maximum points".
He said recent performances have been encouraging and added: "We know we have to keep pushing, we will keep pushing individuals closer to their top form."
On Saturday's game, he said: "We’ve got another opportunity against Forest to go away and try to build on our recent performances and try to get an away win. If we do, we’ll creep closer to where we want to be."
He praised Villa's defenders and said: "Ashley Young is leading by example on and off the pitch. To get [Matty] Cashy back is a boost and a lot of our players are getting closer to the form we need them in."
He said the job Steve Cooper has done at Forest is "out of this world".