'Encouraging signs in harsh loss to Hearts'

P﻿eter Mackay, Ross County fan

The Staggies turned in their best performance of the season when Hearts visited Dingwall on Sunday.

County looked as if the bad form would be turned on its head when they came flying out the blocks to score within five minutes - only for VAR to rule Jordy Hiwula’s strike offside.

Yan Dhanda was imperative in the County midfield, as he controlled the waves of attack through his driving forward runs and range of passing.

It was ultimately a gulf in attacking quality that handed the Gorgie boys all three points, with Lawrence Shankland and Andy Halliday’s goals being perfect examples of what the Staggies seem to be missing - quality finishing.

Losing the game felt harsh. Malky Mackay’s side definitely deserved more from tie. The encouraging signs are a slice of hope for County fans who are desperate to see their side climb off the foot of the table.