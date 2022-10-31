C﻿allum Wilson "should be going to the World Cup", says former Newcastle United striker Alan Shearer after the 30-year-old made it six goals for the season with a double in the win over Aston Villa.

G﻿areth Southgate was at St James' Park on Saturday and, with the back-up spot behind captain Harry Kane seemingly up for grabs, Wilson produced an excellent performance in front of the England manager.

"﻿If Wilson's fit, he should be the one," Shearer told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast. "He offers the opportunity to run in behind and is a real threat in the box.

"﻿We all know how fragile his fitness is - but if he's fit and firing, he absolutely is the one that should go."

N﻿ewcastle boss Eddie Howe would not be drawn on Wilson's World Cup ambitions, simply stating his forward is "an outstanding striker".

A﻿s for Wilson, he admitted he had not known Southgate was in the stands and is focusing only on what he can control.

"﻿My long-term goal is to represent my country again - I'm craving that," he said. "But the only way that will happen is if I focus on performances for Newcastle.

"﻿I've got to let my talking to do the pitch and just go out trying to play well and score goals.

"﻿I'm just frustrated I didn't get the hat-trick!"

