Wilson 'should go to the World Cup' - Shearer
- Published
Callum Wilson "should be going to the World Cup", says former Newcastle United striker Alan Shearer after the 30-year-old made it six goals for the season with a double in the win over Aston Villa.
Gareth Southgate was at St James' Park on Saturday and, with the back-up spot behind captain Harry Kane seemingly up for grabs, Wilson produced an excellent performance in front of the England manager.
"If Wilson's fit, he should be the one," Shearer told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast. "He offers the opportunity to run in behind and is a real threat in the box.
"We all know how fragile his fitness is - but if he's fit and firing, he absolutely is the one that should go."
Newcastle boss Eddie Howe would not be drawn on Wilson's World Cup ambitions, simply stating his forward is "an outstanding striker".
As for Wilson, he admitted he had not known Southgate was in the stands and is focusing only on what he can control.
"My long-term goal is to represent my country again - I'm craving that," he said. "But the only way that will happen is if I focus on performances for Newcastle.
"I've got to let my talking to do the pitch and just go out trying to play well and score goals.
"I'm just frustrated I didn't get the hat-trick!"
