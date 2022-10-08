Analysis: Bournemouth 2-1 Leicester
- Published
Joe Bradshaw, BBC Sport
Something good is stirring on the south coast.
With Bournemouth's prospective owner sat in the stands, Gary O'Neil masterminded a rousing comeback against Leicester in the sunshine to propel the Cherries into the top eight.
His calm man-management as interim boss has been a great success, not least for Philip Billing who added another eye-catching strike to his collection and said afterwards how much the players are "enjoying the freedom" O'Neil offers.
So is it time to offer him the job on a permanent basis?
O'Neil has said on every occasion - and he repeated it again after this game - that he only concentrates on the next fixture and isn't considering his future.
However, few would have predicted a five-match unbeaten run after that brutal 9-0 loss at Anfield but the evidence in his favour is growing every week.
If and when he finally gets to meet Foley, the smart move would seem to be handing O'Neil the opportunity to take this fearless young team forward.