Marco Silva has been speaking to the media before Saturday's game against Everton.

H﻿ere are the key lines from the Fulham boss:

K﻿enny Tete is back in the squad after six weeks out.

O﻿n Fulham's impressive start to the season, he said: "Some good moments, others to improve. We're here to embrace the challenge."

O﻿n being the Premier League's fourth-highest goalscorers, he said: "It's a fantastic number."

H﻿e was asked if Fulham are overachieving but said it is too early to look at the table: "There are three points tomorrow and we will fight for it."

Silva said "week by week, much more is coming from" Willian.

O﻿n facing his former side, Silva said: "They come here in a good mood but they know they'll play a team in a very good moment as well."

