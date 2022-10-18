King vows to seize 'massive opportunity' at Ibrox

Leon King is determined to make the most of his chance to grab a regular role at the heart of Rangers’ injury-hit defence.

The loss of Connor Goldson for several months to a thigh injury further depletes Rangers’ centre-back options with John Souttar and Filip Helander already out long term.

"It is a massive opportunity but it is up to me to take that opportunity,” said 18-year-old King, who is eyeing a fifth start of the season in the League Cup tie with Dundee.

"Obviously I wish Connor a speedy recovery - as well as Filip and John - and I will keep his (Goldson) place warm for him.

"He is still here, he is still around the training ground so it will be massive to get some pointers and tips from him every day.

"I just see this as the start. Being a young player and getting thrown into the first team at such a young age, you see Adam (Devine), Charlie (McCann) and Alex (Lowry) getting their chance, so being a Rangers fan as well, it is amazing."