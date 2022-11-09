B﻿orna Barisic has been named in Croatia's 26-man squad for the World Cup - but there's no place for Rangers team-mate Antonio Colak.

L﻿eft-back Barisic is a regular for his country and is poised for a World Cup debut as the Croats look to progress from a group containing Belgium, Canada and Morocco.

C﻿olak won the last of his three caps in July 2021 but his form in his debut season at Rangers - 14 goals in 23 appearances so far - had heightened his hopes.

However, after making the provisional squad of 34 the striker is one of eight players to miss out on the Qatar showpiece.

Z﻿latko Dalic's men take on Saudi Arabia in a friendly on 16 November before their World Cup opener against Morocco seven days later.