Kucheriavyi hails St Johnstone 'character & belief'

Jane Lewis, BBC Scotland

St Johnstone showed "character and belief" to fight back from two down to snatch a draw with Tayside rivals Dundee, says double goalscorer Max Kucheriavyi.

The Ukrainian forward scored twice in the final 14 minutes to claim an unlikely point for the Perth side, who remain without a Premiership win this season after four games.

"The way the game went, I think we appreciate the point in the end," he told BBC Scotland.

"Especially scoring with the last kick of the ball, it makes it really important. I need to praise all the boys because we believed until the end that we might get something.

"It was such a relief to come back from two down because we haven’t done that for some time."