When is the Europa Conference League draw?

The draw for the group stages of this season's Europa Conference League will take place on Friday, 1 September at 13:30 BST.

Barring a miraculous turnaround from Hibernian at Villa Park on Thursday evening, Aston Villa will be keeping a close eye on who their first European opponents in 13 years will be.

The 32 teams will be split into four seeding pots, with their position confirmed the morning of the draw.

We will bring you all the details of the draw right here.