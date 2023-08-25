Johnson on 'hurt' of Euro rout, why Villa are like an F1 car & winless start
Brian McLauchlin, BBC Sport Scotland
Lee Johnson has been speaking to the media before Hibs face Livingston in the Premiership on Saturday.
Here are the key points from the Hibs boss:
The drubbing by Aston Villa "hurt" Johnson and the players and dented their pride. They have to learn lessons from it as quickly as possible.
Heavy defeats can have a mental impact on players. Johnson adds: "The mental capacity required to play in these games can often affect the physical."
Despite the heavy loss to Villa, qualifying for Europe was still worth it: "This is about being tested and being stretched. I talk about purposeful practice."
On whether it’s fair to be judged on the Villa game: “We’ll be judged no matter what. This is football, you’re judged all the time."
Johnson compares playing Villa to going from driving a regular car to a Formula One machine: "You go phwoar, this is different and that's the equivalent between playing these high-level, high-intensity matches."
Hibs need to get the “monkey off their back” with a first Premiership win this weekend.
Europe only happens if they take care of the “bread and butter” in the league.