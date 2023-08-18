Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has described Newcastle as an "extraordinary team" ahead of their clash at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

"They continue to do really well for a couple of seasons and they've bought perfect players for the way they play," said Guardiola.

"They are an extraordinary team. Playing three times a week is different to once a week; if they can handle the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup and Carabao Cup, they are contenders."

City narrowly clinched their first ever Uefa Super Cup title on Wednesday after beating Sevilla on penalties in Athens.

Guardiola has spoken openly about the struggles of replicating their historic Treble win.

He also says his side currently face the big challenge of overcoming injuries and were only able to do recovery work on Friday having arrived home from their Super Cup success at 4am.

"It is a challenge to prove ourselves again," he said. "It is never easy in sport, but we need that. Overcoming problems is what defines whether you are a good team or not.

"We need our people more than ever; we can not be in a stadium looking at how good we are because what we've done before. Tomorrow we need them, from the first minute they'll be important."

