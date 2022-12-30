Still no offers for want-away Porteous

Hibs manager Lee Johnson said Hibs have still had no firm offers for defender Ryan Porteous, who is free to speak to clubs about a pre-contract from this weekend onwards.

The Easter Road side be without the centre-back for Monday’s Edinburgh derby away to Hearts through suspension, which will provide a glimpse into a future without the Scotland international.

“You don’t want to be without any top players,” said Johnson. “It’s as big a blow as it is not having Martin Boyle, but you’ve just got to deal with it.

“Suspensions are part of the game but we’ve got a number of different options to play that role.”