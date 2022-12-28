England defender Kieran Trippier insists he was always convinced that joining Newcastle United was the right decision despite many questioning his move to a struggling club.

The Magpies were in the relegation zone when Trippier joined last January, but Monday's 3-0 win over Leicester City has seen them climb to second in the Premier League table.

“I came when they were 19th in the league and got questioned about that," Trippier said. "But I believed and have believed throughout my whole career.

“I believed that I could help them stay up – not just me, of course. But it is about building. We are high up at the moment but the Premier League is relentless so you’ve got to keep your feet on the ground.”

Newcastle have lost just once in their opening 16 games, and the victory over the Foxes was their sixth consecutive top-flight win.

“The fans are there to dream,” Trippier added. “That is what they pay all their hard-earned money to watch us and follow us for.

"They can dream. As players, we need to be realistic and keep our feet on the ground. We’re in a good position in the Premier League and the cup. You can’t take anything for granted, you’ve always got to respect your opposition, but we believe.

“We are together as a team and a club and just take it a game at a time.”