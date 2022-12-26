Analysis: Southampton 1-3 Brighton

Lorraine McKenna, BBC Sport

Southampton will have to pull off the greatest of escapes if they are to survive in the Premier League after suffering yet another top-flight defeat, this time at home to Brighton.

The stats for manager Nathan Jones don't provide pleasant reading. Saints have failed to win five consecutive Premier League home games for the first time since March 2021, while only Leeds United (69) have conceded more goals in the competition than Southampton (68) in 2022.

Also, no side has scored more own goals than the Saints (four) in the league this year.

A huge Carabao Cup home quarter-final against Manchester City is on the horizon next month which could bring welcome relief to a so far miserable 2022-23 campaign.

But the stark reality for Jones is Southampton are rock bottom of the table at Christmas - and that's a position only the chosen few have managed to get out of.