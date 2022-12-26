Analysis: Leicester City 0-3 Newcastle

Mantej Mann, BBC Sport

With James Maddison missing from the squad, Leicester will have been looking to Youri Tielemans to keep the hosts ticking.

The Belgian is one of the most gifted midfielders in the Premier League but he struggled to impose himself on the game.

He lost possession 23 times - the most of any Leicester player- and he failed to drive his side forwards.

He was also at fault for Joelinton's goal as he was assigned to mark the Brazilian, in somewhat of a physical mismatch, before completely losing him inside the area.

A poor display by the Foxes, typified by a below-par performance by their number eight.