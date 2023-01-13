Oluwayemi joins Cork City on loan
Goalkeeper Tobi Oluwayemi has joined Cork City on loan from Celtic until the end of the season.
The highly-rated England Under-19 international has yet to play for Ange Postecoglou's side, but has featured on the bench and been a fixture for Celtic B in the Lowland League.
𝗕𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗞𝗜𝗡𝗚 ✍🏼— Cork City FC (@CorkCityFC) January 13, 2023
We are delighted to announce the signing of goalkeeper Tobi Oluwayemi, on loan from Celtic! 🙌🏼
Welcome to City, Tobi! 🤝https://t.co/T2UUa7kZv8#CCFC84 | @zeus_packaging pic.twitter.com/QclMW3invH
