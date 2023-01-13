Bournemouth manager Gary O'Neil is hoping the club will have "a few additions" by the end of the January transfer window.

Following a run of three defeats in the Premier League since the World Cup, the Cherries find themselves 16th in the table, one point off the relegation zone, going into Saturday's match at Brentford.

Current form and injuries mean the club, under new owner Bill Foley, is looking to strengthen the squad this month.

"Everyone's working hard trying to get some things done that will help the club short and longer term," said O'Neil.

"The next few weeks and months will be big, we know that. As always, focus is 100% on this Saturday - Brentford away."