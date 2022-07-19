Traore returns to Wolves tour
- Published
Simon Stone, BBC Sport
Some good news for Wolves fans.
Adama Traore left the club's training camp in Alicante at the weekend for scans on a hamstring issue.
However, it seems the injury is not too bad as Traore has returned to join the rest of his team-mates for their pre-season fixtures.
Pre-season fixtures:
20 July - Deportivo Alaves v Wolves - 18:00 BST (Camilo Cano Stadium)
23 July - Besiktas v Wolves - 18:00 BST (Camilo Cano Stadium)
30 July - Sporting Lisbon v Wolves - 18:45 BST (Estadio Algarve)
31 July - SC Farense v Wolves - 18:45 BST (Estadio de Sao Luis)