Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Some good news for Wolves fans.

Adama Traore left the club's training camp in Alicante at the weekend for scans on a hamstring issue.

However, it seems the injury is not too bad as Traore has returned to join the rest of his team-mates for their pre-season fixtures.

Pre-season fixtures:

20 July - Deportivo Alaves v Wolves - 18:00 BST (Camilo Cano Stadium)

23 July - Besiktas v Wolves - 18:00 BST (Camilo Cano Stadium)

30 July - Sporting Lisbon v Wolves - 18:45 BST (Estadio Algarve)

31 July - SC Farense v Wolves - 18:45 BST (Estadio de Sao Luis)