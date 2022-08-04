Ralph Hasenhuttl has been speaking to the media before Southampton’s game with Spurs on Saturday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

Theo Walcott, Nathan Tella and Romain Perraud are not fit so will not be involved.

He is pleased that Premier League football is back: “We know how exciting it is when it starts again. We are part of it and for sure we are excited.”

On six new signings, none of whom have played in the Premier League before, he said: “We know the kind of players we get – they have a lot of fantasy. Some can help us immediately, some take a little longer.”

He has not yet decided if new 20-year-old keeper Gavin Bazunu will be his first choice: “He’s a good one but I’ve not made the decision yet. You will see on Saturday.”

He hailed last season’s 3-2 win over Spurs as “one of our best,” adding: “It was great for sure. You have to show again you can compete. We will have to be perfect to get something.”

