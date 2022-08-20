Johnson still 'not happy' despite Rangers draw

Hibernian manager Lee Johnson tells BBC Sportsound: "Honestly, I thought we were poor in the first-half. that wasn't what I set out to be when I stepped through the door as Hibernian manager. I want to press, really aggressive.

"At half-time, we just reinforced the philosophy, we have to play on the front foot, to be aggressive, we have an obligation to our fans to kick on and drive forward. I think that led to the incidents. I'm not saying they were all correct. I don't think there's was a penalty, I think we should have had a penalty. I don't think Lundstram's was a red card. The elbow is probably a red.

"I'm not happy. There's more to do. We need a couple, a few ready-made players. I've now had a good look at the level. I expect us to compete far better than we did in the first half. I'm here to drive it, I'm not here to sugar-coat it.

"That spirit needs to be consistent from minute one to minute 97."