After having an initial £40m bid turned down, journalist Luke Edwards expects Newcastle to make a second offer for Leicester City's James Maddison.

The Magpies have also been linked with winger Harvey Barnes, which Edwards says shows the difficult position the Foxes are in.

He told the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast: "It’s no secret that Newcastle are after an attacking player - someone that is going to help them score goals, create goals. Ideally, that will be a wide player.

"The Harvey Barnes rumour has been around for a while. The interesting one over the weekend was this James Maddison bid.

"What it’s telling us is that Leicester are not in a very good place financially at the moment. They are the only Premier League team that hasn’t signed a player in this transfer window. That makes people nervous. I’m sure supporters are getting agitated and I’m sure Brendan Rodgers is getting agitated.

"Then you get a club like Newcastle that has some money, and they are trying to put pressure on them to sell one of their prized assets. I heard some comments from Rodgers over the weekend and he certainly hasn’t ruled out selling Maddison, which I think is interesting.

"I think Newcastle will go in with a second bid, an improved bid, and I think they have been led to believe that Maddison wants to make the move.

"In an ideal world, Leicester wouldn’t want to sell him, they would want him to sign a new contract. But I don’t think at the moment they are in an ideal world - and Newcastle know that."

Listen to the latest episode of Transfer Gossip Daily on BBC Sounds