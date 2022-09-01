The Athletic football correspondent David Ornstein believes Chelsea will complete a sensational move for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Barcelona on deadline day.

The 33-year-old and his family were victims of a violent robbery in their home earlier this week, with Aubameyang suffering a broken jaw that will keep him on the sidelines for a few weeks.

"That has complicated matters," Ornstein told BBC Radio 5 Live Breakfast. "He may need to undergo surgery.

"But Chelsea will go ahead with on amended terms, and if all goes to plan he was will make a remarkable return to the Premier League just six months after leaving Arsenal in acrimonious circumstances."

Chelsea's deal for Wesley Fofana took their summer spending to almost £250m and Ornstein says they are casting their net wide to improve the squad.

"They have made a number of enquiries and chief among them is Edson Alvarez from Ajax," he said.

"They will not want to lose him after all the departures this summer but when money gets to level of 50m euros they may have to consider it.

"Chelsea have also looked at Ibrahim Sangare from PSV so there may be more activity at Stamford Bridge. The focus of attention though is Aubameyang."