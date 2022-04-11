Arsenal struggling at season's key moment

Luke Reddy, BBC Sport

The late rally Arsenal staged should not camouflage this weak display.

At a time in the season when Mikel Arteta needs players to turn up, grab fixtures and own them from start to finish, he got nothing of the sort.

Against a well-drilled defensive line, his side failed to put the ball at risk, struggled to inject any pace into proceedings and ultimately paid the price.

Alexandre Lacazette has gone 17 games in all competitions without scoring from open play, while his supporting cast struggled to deliver service or telling attempts of their own.

Arteta spoke of being "concerned" with what he had seen. His view is easy to understand given the 3-0 defeat at Crystal Palace days earlier.

Tottenham - buoyed perhaps by this abject Arsenal offer - won easily at Aston Villa to open a gap to fourth. If defeat wasn't painful enough, the loss of ground in the race for the top four will undoubtedly add to the suffering.

Arsenal go to a Southampton side reeling from a 6-0 home defeat next. Surely they can end this two-game losing run and pressurise Spurs.

They will need to improve but at least Arteta has been honest enough in unpicking his side's failures. That is a start. They have precious little time to take his advice on board.