Arsenal v Man Utd - confirmed team news
Eddie Nketiah keeps his place after scoring twice in Arsenal's 4-2 win at Chelsea in midweek.
The Gunners make just the one change to the starting line-up, with Cedric Soares replacing Rob Holding in defence.
Arsenal: Ramsdale, Soares, White, Gabriel, Nuno Tavares, Odegaard, Smith Rowe, Elneny, Saka, Nketiah.
Subs: Lacazette, Holding, Tomiyasu, Pepe, Sambi Lokonga, Martinelli, Azeez, Swanson, Leno.
Cristiano Ronaldo returns as Manchester United make five changes to the side which lost 4-0 at Liverpool in midweek.
Harry Maguire, Phil Jones, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford all drop out, with the others coming in being Raphael Varane, Alex Telles, Jadon Sancho and Scott McTominay.
Man Utd: De Gea, Dalot, Lindelof, Varane, Telles, Sancho, Matic, McTominay, Fernandes, Elanga, Ronaldo.
Subs: Bailly, Jones, Maguire, Mata, Rashford, Lingard, Wan-Bissaka, Garnacho, Henderson.