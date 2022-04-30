Livingston 1-0 Hibs - what did we learn?

Managerless Hibs actually played a lot better than they did last weekend in the win over St Mirren.

The visitors can take comfort in Harry Clarke's performance. The wing-back added much needed thrust to the attack, giving Elias Melkersen and Ewan Henderson much better service.

That said, 18 shots and none on target is worrying.

Hibs are without Kevin Nisbet and Christian Doidge through injury and Martin Boyle remains this season's top scorer by a distance despite being sold in January.

Those three got more than 50 goals between them last season, so that's always going to hurt, but the Easter Road side have been incredibly poor in attack for months now.